Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has evacuated 118 students from Ukraine to safer places following an ongoing military operation in that country and will provide them with air tickets for their return home, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She said this during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

Zimbabwean embassies in Russia and Germany are facilitating the evacuation exercise in Ukraine after an outbreak of war with Moscow.

"Cabinet would like to reassure the nation that the Government is taking all necessary steps to evacuate students and other nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of war with Russia.

"The country's missions to Moscow and Berlin are facilitating the evacuation mission. To date, a total of 118 students have relocated to the following safer places, Romania 28; Hungary 15; Slovakia 26 and Poland 49," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Government is in the process of buying tickets for the students to come back                                         home.

"There is a Mission official who is currently based in Poland to assist those that need to be repatriated. You will continue to be updated on the situation of students in Ukraine," she said.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade assured parents and stakeholders that the Government was seized with the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine.

All students in Ukraine were being urged to cross the border to neighbouring Poland where Government intervention was guaranteed there.

In another matter, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was expecting to get some light rains.

"Cabinet wishes to advise the nation that the migration of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone northwards into Zambia, and the tropical cyclones in the Mozambique Channel have contributed to the reduced rainfall activity over Zimbabwe.

"However, in the next seven days, the country is expected to receive mostly light rains with the exception of the extreme northern parts during the forecast period," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2495 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

22 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days