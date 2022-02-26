Latest News Editor's Choice


6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
At least six people were seriously injured in a road traffic accident that occurred this morning along Seke Road.

Witnesses said the accident happened just after Maruta Shopping Centre at around 9am and involved three vehicles after a foreign-registered haulage truck suddenly changed lanes and sideswiped with a commuter omnibus.

The omnibus veered to the opposite lane hitting a Land Rover Discovery's back door resulting in it overturning.

The Land Rover, which was heading towards Chitungwiza and had two people, overturned thrice before landing on its side.

The commuter omnibus was a staff bus with National Foods employees heading towards the Harare central business district.

Medical personnel attend to a severely injured patient. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

The witnesses said that the haulage truck driver did not indicate his intention to turn right from the outer lane resulting in the accident.

The haulage truck driver disappeared from the scene.

Source - The Herald
