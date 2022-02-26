Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A total of 16 Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) employees at Gweru-Shurugwi tollgate working as a syndicate have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the road authority of $9,8million meant for toll gate fees.

The employees were arrested by police working with members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

According to a statement from Zacc, sometime in 2021, the accused persons working in common purpose hatched a plan to siphon Government funds from Zinara.

Senior revenue officers namely Peter Pikita, Lilian Svinurai and Godfrey Chironga all stationed at Gweru-Shurugwi Tollgate allegedly created fictitious Zinara tap card accounts to use to siphon the money.

"Pursuant to their plan and acting in connivance with revenue clerks at the tollgate namely, Moreblessing Dzimba, Phylis Mawere, Farai Mutamba, Cleopatra Chihweta, Ismeal Mudzamiri, Kelvin Magwiranhaka, Oleen Magumise, Agnes Ngara, Esnath Manda, Terrence Nhundu, Jackson Kazembe, Tanyaradzwa Samupanya and Masciline Mwenje, the accused would then use the fictitiously topped cards to allow passage on various motorists using the cash payment system at the tollgate purporting that the motorists would have paid using the prepaid system thereby collecting the cash which they shared amongst themselves," reads a statement from Zacc.

Zinara internal audit allegedly conducted an investigative audit which unearthed that for the period from May 1 to July 31 last year, Zinara ICE cash cards were topped-up with fictitious funds.

In those three months, Chironga allegedly topped up over $1, 2million, Svinurai over $3,8 million and Pikita over $4, 8 million defrauding Zinara of over $9,8 million.

"A total of $9 830 334.00 topped-up into various Zinara ICE cash cards by the accused persons could not be traced to Zinara bank accounts. Pikita, Svinurai and Chironga who were responsible for doing top ups on the Ice Cash platform abused the system by conducting fictitious top ups," said Zacc.



Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Tollgate, #Zinara, #Fraud

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 774 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2495 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

22 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days