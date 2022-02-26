Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Highlanders turmoil

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda has put up a brave face in the middle of turmoil at the Bulawayo giants and says the club hasn't abandoned its preseason objective of winning the league title this season.

He didn't say if the current technical team led by Mandla Lulu Mpofu will still be in charge by the end of the season but for now, it is clear that Mpofu is going nowhere.

He said whatever decision that the club takes, will be a collective position and will not be driven by individual feelings and emotions.

Amahlolanyama suffered a demoralising defeat to neighbours Bulawayo City who had not won a single match after four rounds of games.

Bosso themselves had managed just a single win in the same number of games, something that has understandably infuriated their legion of supporters.

Bosso are a shocking 13th position on the standings eight points behind joint leaders Manica Diamonds and Chicken Inn and have had a woeful scoring record, just two goals in 450 minutes of football.

Speaking through the club's spokesperson Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders chairman said decisions of whatever nature are taken as a  team and in consultation with the board of directors.

"At Highlanders it is not about individuals' feelings. There is a constitutionally elected committee of five members mandated by the members to run the club. If there is any decision(s) to be made, they are made by that particular committee in consultation with board of directors and communicated to the club stakeholders through proper channels of communication," said Sibanda.

He said Highlanders was a big sporting institution whose main and clear objective was to win silverware hence winning the league title was and is still the objective of the club, nothing has changed.

"Highlanders is a big sporting institution whose main objective is to win silverware. Winning the championship is still our target as a club," said Sibanda.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Turmoil, #Defeat

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 774 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2495 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

22 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days