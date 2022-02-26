Highlanders turmoil

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda has put up a brave face in the middle of turmoil at the Bulawayo giants and says the club hasn't abandoned its preseason objective of winning the league title this season.He didn't say if the current technical team led by Mandla Lulu Mpofu will still be in charge by the end of the season but for now, it is clear that Mpofu is going nowhere.He said whatever decision that the club takes, will be a collective position and will not be driven by individual feelings and emotions.Amahlolanyama suffered a demoralising defeat to neighbours Bulawayo City who had not won a single match after four rounds of games.Bosso themselves had managed just a single win in the same number of games, something that has understandably infuriated their legion of supporters.Bosso are a shocking 13th position on the standings eight points behind joint leaders Manica Diamonds and Chicken Inn and have had a woeful scoring record, just two goals in 450 minutes of football.Speaking through the club's spokesperson Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders chairman said decisions of whatever nature are taken as a team and in consultation with the board of directors."At Highlanders it is not about individuals' feelings. There is a constitutionally elected committee of five members mandated by the members to run the club. If there is any decision(s) to be made, they are made by that particular committee in consultation with board of directors and communicated to the club stakeholders through proper channels of communication," said Sibanda.He said Highlanders was a big sporting institution whose main and clear objective was to win silverware hence winning the league title was and is still the objective of the club, nothing has changed."Highlanders is a big sporting institution whose main objective is to win silverware. Winning the championship is still our target as a club," said Sibanda.