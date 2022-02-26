Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

10 gang members nabbed for murder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TEN gang members have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a Filabusi man with machetes, axes, spears and iron bars.

The ten, among others who are still at large, allegedly drove from Mbalabala in six vehicles to Khayanyama business centre in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South where they committed the fatal assault.

The ten appeared in groups of five on different dates before Filabusi magistrate Mr Abednico Ndebele.

The first group comprising Jericho Moyo (32), Innocent Ndlovu (30), Steven Sibanda (25) Thulani Ncube/Zuza (25) and Naison Tshuma appeared in court on February 19.

The second group comprising Aorta Madodana Ndlovu (30), Handsome Moyo (28), Ndodana Mlilo (22), Tawanda Muridzo (21) and Anele Nkiwane (19) appeared in court on February 22.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared and remanded in custody to March 8.

The accused have since been moved to Gwanda where their case will continue.

Prosecuting the second group, Mr Shepherd Moyo said the five men and their undisclosed number of accomplices attacked the now deceased Gilbert Mpunzi on February 15.

"On 15 February at around 5PM the five accused persons together with Thulani Ncube, Steven Sibanda, Naison Tshuma, Innocent Ndlovu and Jericho Moyo who are already on remand and as well as Mthulisi, Juba, Costera, Nsimbi, Thulani, Mikel and many others who are still at large connived to attack the now deceased Gilbert Mpunzi who was in the company of his brother Farai Mpunzi and friend Jaisen Mhlanga at Khayanyama Business Centre in Filabusi.

"The accused persons travelled from Mbalabala to Khayanyama business centre aboard six motor vehicles. All the accused persons were armed with axes, spears, iron bars and machetes," he said.

Mr Moyo said when the gang reached near Khayanyama Business centre, they disembarked from the vehicles and proceeded on foot, leaving the cars and drivers behind.

He said the gang found Mpunzi seated in a vehicle that was parked at the business centre in the company of his brother Farai and friend Jaison Mhlanga.

Mr Moyo said upon seeing the gang approaching armed with the mentioned weapons, the Mpunzi brothers and Mhlanga disembarked from their vehicle and tried to flee.

"The accused persons followed them in hot pursuit and managed to catch up with the now deceased behind the shops and started assaulting him by axing him once on the back of the head, once on both legs close to the knees, once on the lower limbs using machetes and axes," he said.

"They also stabbed him once in the right side of the chest and once in the back of his right shoulder using spears.

"The accused persons fled from the scene leaving the deceased lying on the ground unconscious."

Mr Moyo said Farai and Mhlanga returned and found the deceased lying at the scene of the attack before rushing him to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He said investigations by the police led to the arrest of Muridzo and Nkiwane while Ndlovu, Moyo and Mlilo surrendered themselves at Filabusi Police Station on February 21.

This was after the police had already arrested Jericho Moyo while Innocent Ndlovu, Steven Sibanda, Thulani Ncube/Zuza and Naison Tshuma surrendered themselves at the Bulawayo Central Police Station on February 17.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 774 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2496 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

22 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days