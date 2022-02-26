Dynamos invade City of Kings

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WOUNDED Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos, this weekend make their first visit to Bulawayo since 2019 to face Bulawayo Chiefs, a side fighting hard to change its status from a small club to a giant.Dynamos hit the road for their sixth league game against the ambitious Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium, with the latter hoping to cash in on the magnitude of the game as DeMbare usually attracts large crowds throughout the country.Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no Premier League football in 2020 and it only resumed late last year.In all their visits to Bulawayo in 2019, Dynamos returned to the capital empty-handed.The Glamour Boys were last in the City of Kings and Queens on June 16 where they lost 1-0 to Highlanders having lost 2-0 to the Ninjas on May 18 and Chicken Inn on April 13 by the same scoreline.All matches were played at Barbourfields.Against Chiefs, the Glamour Boys managed a point after the Ninjas held them to a 1-1 draw at the National Sports Stadium in October of the same year.In fact, Dynamos have only beaten Chiefs once in the league since the latter were promoted to the top league in 2018, with the other three outings being a defeat and two draws.Dynamos have not done well to start off the 2021/22 league programme with two wins against Yadah and new boys Cranborne Bullets, a draw to FC Platinum and two defeats to Triangle and last weekend at home against Chicken Inn.So far Bulawayo Chiefs, under the tutelage of Portuguese Nilton Terroso, have beaten Triangle and FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium where they also lost to city neighbours Chicken Inn.Chiefs will go into that match banking on the wealth of experience in their squad which includes among others Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Obriel Chirinda, Kelvin Madzongwe, Perfect Chikwende, veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa and Ian Nekati.Chiefs have picked up one point from their last two matches following a defeat to Chicken Inn before the 1-1 draw with Tenax at the weekend which left Terroso frustrated."Of all l thought it was a poor game to be honest. I think our performance was poor, we let the tempo of the game to slow down much. We dropped the game plan," he said following the draw at the weekend."I think it comes down to our own mentality, we can't be happy with this as a club. We want to improve, we want to be some team who can win constantly, we have to be stable and constant in terms of our performance and results."We have a long journey ahead of us and a lot of work to do. l don't believe things happen overnight."FixturesSaturday: Herentals v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)Sunday: Caps United v Whawha (NSS), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)