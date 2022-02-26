Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Credible reforms are the only way forward

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE political and economic reform agenda has dominated Zimbabwe's political discourse for over two decades, but consensus remains distant because the ruling Zanu-PF party has rebuffed attempts at every turn as it views such talk as a foreign-sponsored regime change agenda.

For the ruling party, reforms are about correcting discriminatory historical legacies, buttressing its political hegemony against growing opposition to its misrule, and feeding political patronage and self-enrichment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appears to have conveniently forgotten his inauguration pledge to institute sweeping reforms, and chosen the easier path that guarantees him a long stay in office.

If only the President could be reminded that no regime is permanent, the better for him. Both him and everyone else like-minded must learn to adjust to that reality.

Change will certainly happen in the same manner this happened during the first republic and will it during our time. Change within Zanu-PF or outside — is possible.

This is despite what Mnangagwa has, over the past four years, done to make some changes that have entrenched his hold on power and dispensed with any pretence to being democratic. He changed the Constitution to give himself power to choose his own deputies, hand-pick judges, essentially creating an imperial presidency.

Opposition formations and civic groups, on the other hand, view reforms as an opportunity to strengthen governance, the rule of law and tackle the array of democratic deficits that underwrite Zanu-PF's incumbency.

So, as long as the governing party keeps its hardline stance, expecting far-reaching reforms to be implemented ahead of the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 general elections would be like "Waiting for Goddot".

The opposition should consider itself its own worst enemies after it fluffed a golden opportunity to push through the agenda when it commanded parliamentary majority during Morgan Tsvangirai's era.

Instead, the opposition legislators slept at the wheel and allowed Zanu-PF to crawl out of the woods to reclaim its political dominance again.

Now that the opposition's representation in the House has been relegated to an afterthought, and civic groups face an existential threat, chances of successfully rekindling the debate are next to zero.

Zanu-PF has, on several occasions, made it clear that it would not reform itself out of power, and seems determined to block any changes that make it vulnerable.

While we hold no brief for the opposition, we believe reforms are for the common good and should not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

Besides promoting good governance, they also help in levelling the political playing field to ensure that the next elections do not produce contested results.

Some of the notable changes involve demilitarisation of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission — which is a key requirement if the country is to avoid another contested electoral outcome.

Therefore, a more robust approach, both publicly and behind closed doors, is necessary, to keep the flame alive. This time around, stakeholders must have clear benchmarks and timeframes to ensure it doesn't become another exercise in futility, but a real move to entrench rule of law and good governance.

With the general elections just about a year ahead, key stakeholders have to ratchet up the pressure and avoid being railroaded into another election before implementation of the necessary reforms.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 776 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2497 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

23 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days