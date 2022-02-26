Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Local authorities that are yet to show how they spent their money from the Zimbabwe National Administration (Zinara) last year will not get anything from the $17 billion the road authority is ready to allocate this year.

Councils, along with the Department of Roads and the District Development Fund from central Government, are expected to account for every cent they receive from Zinara and show how way it was spent on roads, with all the normal document trails an auditor might need.

There has been concern that local authorities strapped for cash flow may have disbursed previous tranches of Zinara cash, which not only breaches the rules but also opens the door to rewarding incompetence and corruption.

Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe said only those who have met Zinara expectation were to benefit from this year's allocations.

"If road authorities fail to use last year's disbursements they will not get new disbursements," he said.

Of the $17 billion, over $6,3 billion will be allocated to the Department of Roads and $4,5 billion for the District Development Fund.

Among the major urban authorities Harare City Council, the third largest beneficiary after the two main Government departments, will receive $1,1 billion, Bulawayo City Council $338 million, Gweru City Council $196,2 million, Mutare City Council $163,5 million and Masvingo City Council $122 million.

Zinara board chairperson Dr George Manyaya last week hoped that disbursement of the money was set to commence mid this month.

Dr Manyaya said the money would be disbursed to all provinces and local authorities for road maintenance under the next phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

The ERRP is in line with the ethos of the National Development Strategy 1 whose key aspirations include infrastructural development as a key enabler in attaining Vision 2030.

He said Zinara had set and finalised the funding strategies for this year as it was conscious of the urgency in attending to road works.

Zinara does not do road work itself, but it is the collection authority for the two sources of revenue that must be spent on roads, the vehicle licence fees and the toll charges.

It disburses this money to the road authorities and then follows up to ensure that the money is spent on road works.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zinara, #Road, #Funds

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2650 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days