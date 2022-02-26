Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

6 arrested after shootout with police

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Six members of a suspected eight-member armed robbers gang were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an intense exchange of gunfire with Masvingo police detectives.

The six were arrested near Gokomere Mission along the Masvingo-Harare highway where they were involved in a road traffic accident as they fled from police fire.

They were allegedly part of an eight-man gang that had stolen gold ore in Mashava before fleeing with their loot.

The other two suspects who got away are still unaccounted for and police are looking for them. Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the incident.

The gang of eight allegedly went to Mashava on Tuesday morning where they stole gold ore from some artisanal miners.

Masvingo police detectives were alerted that the suspects were driving towards Masvingo City in a Silver Toyota Wish vehicle.

The car was spotted at the junction of Bulawayo road and Masvingo-Harare highway as they entered the city.

The vehicle was followed by detectives into the CBD and was ordered to stop but sped off. Police fired warning shots into the air but the suspects did not stop. They drove along the Harare-Masvingo road with police detectives in hot pursuit. Lucky ran out for six members of the gang after their vehicle collided head-on with a haulage truck moving towards Masvingo City. Two of the suspects fled while the remainder were nabbed by detectives and are in custody awaiting appearance in court.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days