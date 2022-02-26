Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A cigarette smuggler landed in even hotter water when he tried to bribe an army officer with R10 200 to release his vehicle which had been intercepted laden with crates of South Africa-bound Remmington Gold cigarettes.

Popula Ndou (35) was arrested on February 26 in the Zwaphele area along with Mashudu Moyo (19), Fred Ncube (34), Fredyman Moyo (38), Edwin Ndou (27), Joyman Muleya (24), Bibian Nsingo (18), Tavonga Moyo (27), and Joel Masevhe (21).

The same team also arrested Alfred Muleya and seized a boat he was allegedly using to transport illegal migrants and smuggled goods while the Limpopo River was in flood.

Ndou pleaded not guilty to a charge of bribery when he appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba yesterday, but was remanded to March 24 on $20 000 bail pending trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on Saturday at around 8pm, Ndou instructed an accomplice known only as Godfrey, who is still at large, to drive his Toyota Hiace (AFK9811) to the Limpopo River laden with 11 crates of Remmington Gold cigarettes and a team of eight porters.

The plan was to get the cigarettes into South Africa by carrying them across the river and selling them there at a profit, all in foreign currency, as the smugglers took advantage of the high South African tobacco taxes.

But around an hour later as the vehicle approached the river it was intercepted by a national security task force team which included soldiers and police officers.

As the team pounce, Godfrey fled leaving the porters to carry the can. They were arrested.

The court heard that Ndou went to the scene and approached one of the army officers and handed him R10 200 as a bribe to release the vehicle and the cigarettes. The officer had a better idea.

He turned down the bribe and summoned police officers in the team. They arrested Ndou and impounded the bribe money, so Ndou was in handcuffs and his vehicle, his cigarettes and his money were all in the hands of the Zimbabwean authorities.

Zimbabwe and South Africa have tightened security to thwart illegal activities, especially smuggling and the irregular movement of people between the two countries.

The move has resulted in the arrest of over 90 000 people for border jumping and smuggling-related cases over last year.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days