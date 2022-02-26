Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A soldier has been jailed for five years by a Zimbabwe Defence Forces general court martial and discharged from the army dishonourably for supplying information to the armed robbers who hit Surrey Farm near Marondera last November.

Trooper Watson Ndebvu was found guilty on February 24 of involvement in the robbery which involved his co-accused Lance Corporal Tatenda Dzimbanhete and Trooper Wilfred Munesi on November 15 last year.

The two actual robbers have already had their court martial and were jailed for 40 years each, with five years knocked off if they give back the money they stole.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said: "Trooper Ndebvu was found guilty after a full trial for the role he played by supplying his accomplices with vital information which resulted in the armed robbery at the farm."

He reiterated that the Zimbabwe National Army does not condone any cases of indiscipline and misconduct and warned that the law will take its course on any would be offenders.

Last month, Lance Corporal Tatenda Dzimbanhete and Trooper Wilfred Munesi who were convicted of armed robbery were each jailed by a Zimbabwe Defence Forces general court martial for 40 years, with five years suspended if they give back the money they stole in the robbery committed two months earlier.

Lance Corporal Tatenda Dzimbanhete and Trooper Wilfred Munesi pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery which they committed on 15 November 2021 at Surrey Farm near Marondera.

Besides their jail terms, Dzimbanhete was reduced in rank to private, and Munesi was reduced to first year trooper, both the lowest ranks possible, before they were dishonourably discharged from the defence forces.

Five years of each sentence was suspended on condition that they restitute Simon Arnold of Surrey Farm near Marondera the US$16 830 and R600 that a gang of six, the two soldiers and four civilians, stole at gunpoint after shooting and injuring Mr Arnold.

The six robbers armed with an AK47 assault rifle and a pistol raided the home of Surrey managing director Mr Arnold on November 15 last year, whom they shot and injured before taking the money, three pistols and other valuables. They sped away in an unmarked Toyota Wish.

Military chiefs have also expressed concern over the rising number of armed robbery cases involving members of the defence services and have made it clear that they will hunt down those involved in crime and deal with them.

Two other soldiers in December last year appeared in a civilian court facing charges of murder and armed robbery after they got away with US$40 000 in a heist at a Hatfield house in Harare.

Lameck Kabara from the Zimbabwe National Defence College and Christopher Charuma, stationed at the Air Force of Zimbabwe Manyame Airbase, were arrested over the December 24 robbery and the killing of Elvis Chijaka.

The armed robbery and killing occurred not very far from the Chadcombe house of Joseph Nemaisa, a retired police detective who shot and killed three armed robbers, two of them soldiers.

Investigations revealed that rogue soldiers were running armed robbery rings from army barracks with police recovering several guns from a ceiling at One Commando Barracks.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Soldier, #Armed, #Robbery

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days