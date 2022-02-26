Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The family of a 30-year-old Kwekwe man who died following violent clashes that broke out at a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party rally at the weekend has pleaded with the opposition party to stop politicising the death saying they need time to mourn their departed relative, away from politics.

Political parties have been banned from the funeral by the family, who are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of death since the body was unmarked, in flat contradiction of social media reports that Mr Mboneni Ncube was pierced by a spear and hacked by machetes.

The opposition CCC had hijacked the funeral for the deceased Mr Mboneni Ncube while the party's aspiring candidate for Mbizo Mr Settlement Chikwinya had unashamedly taken the death as the best opportunity to campaign while camped at the bereaved family's house in Mbizo 9.

In an interview, brother to the now deceased, Mr Future Ncube, said the family had barred all political parties from taking part in the burial of their relative saying they were not aware of his political affiliation.

"There has been a lot of false information doing rounds on social media with politics taking centre stage instead of us mourning, so as the bereaved family we have banned all political parties from being part of this funeral. We will be mourning our departed relative as the family and the surrounding community. We don't want this to be politicised," said Mr Ncube.

He said there were also false reports that the family intended to set conditions before the burial.

Mr Ncube said some opposition elements were now trying to gain sympathy using the deceased.

"What has been worrying us most is that while we are mourning, pained by the untimely death of our relative, some opportunists are now trying to score political goals using our relative so we have said no political party at our funeral because we don't even know which political the deceased was affiliated to,"

"What I know is that he so much loved his beer and nothing more," he said.

Mr Chikwinya confirmed that the Ncube family had banned his party from participating in the funeral arrangements for the deceased.

"We were just assisting. We were not talking politics but we were just mourning but we respect the decision," he said.

The 16 suspects who were arrested for allegedly causing the death of Mr Ncube have since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Florence Nago who remanded them in custody to 15 March.

Takunda Chiventengwa (21), Issac Tapfumaneyi(37), Jame Jere(28), Musa Matingwende(32), Shepherd Mbewu (44), Progress Munyuki (30), Amon Kwachata (50), Edmore Shoshera(30), Albert Maketo (29), Fraud Munyuku(29), Percy Mukwaturi(38),Sydney Samanyayi (29), Misheck Mutetwa(32) and Talent Imbayago (28) all from Kwekwe are facing murder and public violence charges.

Source - The Herald
More on: #CCC, #Rally, #Murder

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days