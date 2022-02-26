CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The family of a 30-year-old Kwekwe man who died following violent clashes that broke out at a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party rally at the weekend has pleaded with the opposition party to stop politicising the death saying they need time to mourn their departed relative, away from politics.Political parties have been banned from the funeral by the family, who are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of death since the body was unmarked, in flat contradiction of social media reports that Mr Mboneni Ncube was pierced by a spear and hacked by machetes.The opposition CCC had hijacked the funeral for the deceased Mr Mboneni Ncube while the party's aspiring candidate for Mbizo Mr Settlement Chikwinya had unashamedly taken the death as the best opportunity to campaign while camped at the bereaved family's house in Mbizo 9.In an interview, brother to the now deceased, Mr Future Ncube, said the family had barred all political parties from taking part in the burial of their relative saying they were not aware of his political affiliation."There has been a lot of false information doing rounds on social media with politics taking centre stage instead of us mourning, so as the bereaved family we have banned all political parties from being part of this funeral. We will be mourning our departed relative as the family and the surrounding community. We don't want this to be politicised," said Mr Ncube.He said there were also false reports that the family intended to set conditions before the burial.Mr Ncube said some opposition elements were now trying to gain sympathy using the deceased."What has been worrying us most is that while we are mourning, pained by the untimely death of our relative, some opportunists are now trying to score political goals using our relative so we have said no political party at our funeral because we don't even know which political the deceased was affiliated to,""What I know is that he so much loved his beer and nothing more," he said.Mr Chikwinya confirmed that the Ncube family had banned his party from participating in the funeral arrangements for the deceased."We were just assisting. We were not talking politics but we were just mourning but we respect the decision," he said.The 16 suspects who were arrested for allegedly causing the death of Mr Ncube have since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Florence Nago who remanded them in custody to 15 March.Takunda Chiventengwa (21), Issac Tapfumaneyi(37), Jame Jere(28), Musa Matingwende(32), Shepherd Mbewu (44), Progress Munyuki (30), Amon Kwachata (50), Edmore Shoshera(30), Albert Maketo (29), Fraud Munyuku(29), Percy Mukwaturi(38),Sydney Samanyayi (29), Misheck Mutetwa(32) and Talent Imbayago (28) all from Kwekwe are facing murder and public violence charges.