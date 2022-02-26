News / Local
Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor
CHITUNGWIZA Ward 7 councillor and Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been recalled from council by the Movement for Democratic Change-T.
Acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona confirmed having received a letter from Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo confirming that Mayor Maiko has been expelled from the MDC-T.
Mrs Machona said the recalled mayor has since been notified of his recall.
Source - The Herald