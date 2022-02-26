Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA Ward 7 councillor and Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been recalled from council by the Movement for Democratic Change-T.

Acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona confirmed having received a letter from Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo confirming that Mayor Maiko has been expelled from the MDC-T.

Mrs Machona said the recalled mayor has since been notified of his recall.


Source - The Herald
