Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

by Staff reporter

CHITUNGWIZA Ward 7 councillor and Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been recalled from council by the Movement for Democratic Change-T.Acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona confirmed having received a letter from Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo confirming that Mayor Maiko has been expelled from the MDC-T.Mrs Machona said the recalled mayor has since been notified of his recall.