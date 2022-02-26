Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe borders still closed

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe has said the Attorney General's (AG) office is crafting a statutory instrument to operationalise a recent Cabinet decision for land borders to be opened to vaccinated ordinary travellers.

In an interview yesterday, the minister said the statutory instrument will be gazetted in due course.

"This issue was brought to my attention. It has been addressed by way of an order which I signed last week and forwarded to the AG. The order addresses the issue," he said.

Cabinet recently approved the opening of all land borders which have been closed for the past 12 months.

However, the borders have remained closed to non-essential travel to give Government ample time to put together the necessary legal instruments.

Prior to the latest decision, only commercial cargo or Zimbabweans with permits to live or work in other countries were allowed to depart via land borders.

Already, border authorities in Matabeleland South have started working to comply with the new order. The Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Joshua Chibundu said: "We have always been ready to deal with any volume of traffic just like what has been happening before".

He said currently they were working based on the previous Covid-19 operational procedures. "At the moment it's business as usual, and we will make adjustments where necessary when the new standard regulations kick in," said Mr Chibundu.

He said they were handling an average of 30 buses with Zimbabweans returning from South Africa, and 600 travellers including truck drivers, and those with exemptions daily.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore, recently said they will continue using tight screening and surveillance measures at the ports of entry in line with the set Covid-19 protocols.

"We have been very busy during the lockdown and we are ready to deal with huge volumes of traffic. Adjustments will be made depending on the context of the situation on the ground," she said.

"In fact, it's going to be business as usual for our teams which we beefed up during the lockdowns. These have been dealing with huge volumes of traffic mainly of returning immigrants averaging around 500 daily".

Beitbridge is the only land border that links Zimbabwe and South Africa. Before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the border would handle at least 15 000 people daily, increasing to 35 000 during peak periods.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days