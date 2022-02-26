Latest News Editor's Choice


Serial housebreaker jailed

by Staff reporter
A Gokwe man has been slapped with a four-year jail term after he was convicted for six counts of unlawful entry and theft by a Gokwe magistrate.

Khumbulani Moyo (26) pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful entry and theft and not guilty to two.

Magistrate Musaiona Shortgame found him guilty before he sentenced him to a four-year jail term.

Magistrate Shortgame treated all the six counts as one and suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

Another six months were also set aside on condition that Moyo pays the complainants a combined sum of $76 000.

The court heard that, Moyo working in cahoots with an accomplice only identified as Tichaona, who is still at large, would break into people's houses in Kambasha Suburb where they would steal cash, property, clothes and other valuables.

According to state papers, on 9 February 2022 around iopm, the two broke into Fiona Munotsva's house in Kambasha suburb.

The two then took with them cash and property before vanishing.

A neighbour noticed the intrusion and informed Munotsva, who was away, that there was an intruder in her house who stole property.

Investigations were made by the police which led to the arrest of Moyo whilst his accomplice fled.

Upon his, a number of property was also recovered. The arrest also cleared a number of cases which the burglars conducted using the same modus operandi.

Other complainants who fell victim to the thieves include Leonard Sibanda and Vaiolet Tafireyi also from Kambasha suburb in Gokwe.

Ms Getrude Shoko prosecuted.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Jailed, #Court, #Breaker

Most Popular In 7 Days