Man killed in hit and run accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested a Bulawayo after he ran over and killed a pedestrian in a suspected hit and run case.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube said Ngqabutho Brian Sibanda (25) of Nkulumane Suburb ran over Mandlenkosi Sibanda along Luveve Road opposite a private clinic in Luveve 4 and fled the scene."Police have arrested Ngqabutho Brian Sibanda a male adult aged 25 of Nkulumane, Bulawayo in connection with fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28 February 2022 at around 2PM. The now deceased Mandlenkosi Sibanda a male adult aged 52 was found lying beside the road along Luveve Road opposite a private clinic in Luveve 4, Bulawayo."A report was made to the police who attended the scene and found the body lying facing upward in a thorny bush about 6 meters from the road. The body was in a state of decomposition inside tall grass. The now deceased had bruises on the neck and a broken right hand, there were skid marks and debris of a broken lens which indicated that it was a road traffic accident. The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem," he said.Insp Ncube said on March 1 police received a report from that a yellow Honda Fit registration number had fallen into a trench. The driver Ngqabutho Brian Sibanda who is not a holder of a driver's license was interviewed since the damages which they found on his vehicle were inconsistent with a vehicle that had fallen into a trench. Insp Ncube said there were some blood stains on the top right side of the wind screen. He said police questioned the driver on the presence of the blood and observations at the place of accident."Upon being questioned further the driver admitted to have been involved in an accident along Luveve road on 27 February 2022 at around 12 midnight. The same debris which was found at the scene matched with those found on the accused's motor vehicle and he was arrested‘We urge members of the public to stop and at least render assistance to victims of an accident including reporting the accident within 24 hours. It is important not to leave the place of accident before the arrival of the police worse still before causalities or deceased persons are safely removed from the scene. We also urge members of the public to desist from driving without licences as they end up causing accidents which results to loss of life," said Insp Ncube.