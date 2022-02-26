Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimdollar retreats again

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe dollar has again weakened against the United States dollar at the weekly forex auction system on Tuesday where it traded at US$1: $127,3.

Last week, the local currency traded at $124 against the greenback.

According to an update by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) after this week's auction, a total of US$37,3 million was allotted.

At this week's auction, the main auction was allotted USS31,2 million and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) US$6,1 million.

As has been the tradition, much of the foreign currency was allotted to the procurement of raw material, machinery and equipment.

A total of US13,3 million was allotted to the procurement of raw material by both the main and the SMEs auction.

Also US$9,8 million was allotted towards the procurement of machinery and equipment by both auctions.

Other purposes for which the companies at the auction system were allotted foreign currency were sourcing of consumables like tyres, electricals as well as facilitating services such as loans, education, dividends and disinvestments

The main auction received 521 bids and 471 were accepted and SMEs auction received 970 bids while 899 were accepted.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zimdollar, #Retreats

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 906 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days