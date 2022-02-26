Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Political violence will cause voter apathy

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
RISING cases of politically motivated violence will cause voter apathy in the March 26 by-elections and other electoral processes, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) warned.

There has been an increase in politically motivated violence following the proclamation of the by-election date by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On Sunday, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) died after he was stabbed with a spear by a suspected Zanu-PF supporter at a Kweke rally in Midlands addressed by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement, the ZESN said political violence undermines trust in elections and other democratic processes.

"Political and electoral related violence undermines civil and political rights and affects citizens' right to compete in electoral processes. Also; it erodes trust in democratic processes as well as undermines the quality of democracy thereby, limiting inclusive participation," the ZESN said.

"The recent violent clashes have a potential to adversely affect the turnout of citizens on the ongoing voter registration exercise as violence impacts negatively on the participation in electoral processes especially of women and people with disabilities."

According to the CCC, opposition supporters bear the brunt of the political violence allegedly committed by Zanu-PF supporters.

Zanu-PF denies the charges.

But the ZESN said political parties have to create a conducive environment where all citizens enjoy their fundamental rights without fear.

"ZESN calls on political parties to embrace divergent views and promote peace in the country as well as to put in place mechanisms that promote the participation of women in electoral processes," ZESN added.

"The Network recommends that perpetrators of violence must be arrested and there is a need for a more holistic and expanded legal framework to deal with perpetrators of political and electoral related violence."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Violence, #Voter, #Apathy

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days