Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) has appointed William Mandisodza as its chief executive, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Icaz said Mandisodza assumed his new role on March 1.

He takes over from Gloria Zvaravanhu, who served the institution for over two years, before resigning last year.

Icaz technical director, Owen Mavengere has been acting chief executive officer.

Welcoming Mandisodza, Icaz said the new CEO brought a wealth of senior managerial experience acquired both locally and internationally as well as cross-sector exposure.

"The Institute of Chartered

Accountants Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the appointment of William Mandisodza as the new chief executive officer with effect from March 1, 2022. He trained with KPMG Zimbabwe, where he qualified and became a member of the institute," Icaz said.

"He held various senior positions in public practice and commerce."

The institute added that Mandisodza had contributed immensely in various capacities within
Icaz.

Mandisodza is the outgoing chairman of Mashonaland District Society and a member of the institute's accounting procedures committee.

"He played a significant role in the formation of the Icaz (UK) chapter and was its inaugural chairperson. The council and secretariat at Icaz congratulate him in his position and warmly welcome William to the team. We wish him success during his tenure in this new role," Icaz said.

Prior to joining Icaz, Mandisodza was the finance manager for Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe where he served for two years.

He has also held various senior positions in a number of organisations including KPMG Zimbabwe, Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, EY and Deloitte, among others.

Icaz was set up on January 11, 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917 and is a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act.

It provides leadership on the development, promotion and improvement of the accountancy profession focusing on accounting education, assurance and good governance practices.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
