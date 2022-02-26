Mine rescue mission turns tragic

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD Domboshava man was hospitalised after he suffocated trying to rescue a colleague trapped in a gold mine shaft.Ngoni Sika (53) died in the mineshaft while Peter Mudyiwa (22), who tried to rescue him, had to be retrieved by his colleagues while unconscious.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident."We urge the public or mine owners to follow lawful and approved mining practices during their operations. Mines should be licensed and observe safety rules and regulations," he said.According to police, on February 26, at around 11am, Sika was working in a shaft at Nhokwara Magigi Mine in Domboshava with colleagues Peter Chingomo (41), Mudyiwa (22) and Tinei Tom (37).Sika reportedly descended to the 30m shaft using a rope tied around his waist.The deceased reportedly shouted for help, telling his colleagues that there was a gas leak in the shaft and he was having difficulty breathing.Mudyiwa reportedly went down the shaft using the same rope, but was also affected by the gas and fell unconscious.The other workers managed to retrieve the pair, but Sika was already dead.A report was made to the police in Chinamora who attended the scene before ferrying the deceased's body to Makumbe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.Mudyiwa is admitted to the same institution.