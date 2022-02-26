Latest News Editor's Choice


Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FOUR illegal gold panners have been dragged to the Bulawayo Magistrates Court facing allegations of robbing and stabbing two police officers in the city.

Mbekezeli Brighton Sibanda (24), Michael Khumalo (25), Lindani Mpala (20) and Bhekani Ndlovu (20) denied the charges when they appeared before regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Tuesday.  Malunga remanded them in custody to March 23 for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that sometime in January, a police officer, Really Vhiyayi Sarireni, was on his way home in Pumula South when he met the quartet. It tried to rob him of his mobile phone, but he ran away.

The four gave chase and caught up with him, took away his cellphone before assaulting and stabbing him.

A passerby, who was a Criminal Investigation Department officer Mehluli Sibanda attempted to intervene, but was threatened and ran away.

They gave chase and caught up with him at his house where they damaged window panes and assaulted him, leaving him for dead before stealing his car.  The matter was reported to the police leading to their arrest.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
