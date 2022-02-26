Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday raided Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya's Mt Pleasant home while conducting an investigation, but later cleared him of wrongdoing.It later emerged that police were looking for one Frank Mudimu whom they said was wanted for illegally dealing in firearms."… there are reasonable grounds for believing that Frank Mudimu of house number 18, Cuba Road, Mt Pleasant, Harare, committed a crime of contravening of section 4(1)(a) of the Firearms Act [Chapter 10:09] (unlawful possession of a firearm) where it is believed that the accused is in possession of several firearms, ammunition and arms of war," the search warrant read in part.The police raided Magaya's home and left after they failed to locate Mudimu.In a statement yesterday evening, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Magaya's home was one of the three houses raided in Harare in search of suspected arms dealers."The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that acting on credible information and ongoing investigations on suspicious criminal movements, the police obtained warrants of search and seizure leading to raids at three (premises in Harare (yesterday)," Nyathi said."As a result, one suspect, Ashref Kara of number 66 Argyle Road, Avondale West, Harare, has been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."The firearms are listed as follows: One Plainsman pistol, one Gabilondoy CIA Victoria pistol with a magazine of four rounds. One Auto pistol. 6.35mm with a magazine of three rounds. One Brevete Autoque pistol, CZ magazine with one round and a pistol hoister."Magaya is founder of PHD Ministries.