'2022 census digitised'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE 2022 population census, which is expected to run from April 21 to 30, 2022, will be digitised to enhance quick data processing.This was said by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday in his speech to launch the 25 days census countdown at State House in Harare.The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) will supervise the census.Previously, population enumerators would use paper questionnaires to gather information, but this year, they will use electronic gadgets."As government, we are excited that the 2022 population census is going digital. Previously, enumerators would use paper questionnaires for data collection. The 2022 census will equip enumerators with electronic tablets for data to our servers," Mnangagwa said."This facilitates instant processing and analysis of data, thus enabling us to produce preliminary results within three months of conducting the census. The 2022 population and housing census will provide comprehensive information on levels of education, literacy and fields of specialisation of our population. The census will also interrogate reasons for dropping out of school."He said the census would also obtain demographic information of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora."Data from this emigration module will assist government to determine the level of skills loss or brain drain that has occurred," Mnangagwa said."I am pleased to advise all that for the first time in the history of census in Zimbabwe, the 2022 census will emphasise housing characteristics and living conditions. Focus will be on such aspects as access to electricity, types of dwelling units and sources of drinking water, among others."The 2022 census mapping and pilot census was completed last month, with a total of40 257 enumeration areas having been demarcated.The pilot census was done from November 18 to 27, 2021.The recruitment and training of census personnel is underway, with 500 level one trainees having commenced training last week.