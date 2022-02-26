Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'2022 census digitised'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE 2022 population census, which is expected to run from April 21 to 30, 2022, will be digitised to enhance quick data processing.

This was said by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday in his speech to launch the 25 days census countdown at State House in Harare.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) will supervise the census.

Previously, population enumerators would use paper questionnaires to gather information, but this year, they will use electronic gadgets.

"As government, we are excited that the 2022 population census is going digital. Previously, enumerators would use paper questionnaires for data collection. The 2022 census will equip enumerators with electronic tablets for data to our servers," Mnangagwa said.

"This facilitates instant processing and analysis of data, thus enabling us to produce preliminary results within three months of conducting the census. The 2022 population and housing census will provide comprehensive information on levels of education, literacy and fields of specialisation of our population. The census will also interrogate reasons for dropping out of school."

He said the census would also obtain demographic information of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

"Data from this emigration module will assist government to determine the level of skills loss or brain drain that has occurred," Mnangagwa said.

"I am pleased to advise all that for the first time in the history of census in Zimbabwe, the 2022 census will emphasise housing characteristics and living conditions. Focus will be on such aspects as access to electricity, types of dwelling units and sources of drinking water, among others."

The 2022 census mapping and pilot census was completed last month, with a total of
40 257 enumeration areas having been demarcated.

The pilot census was done from November 18 to 27, 2021.

The recruitment and training of census personnel is underway, with 500 level one trainees having commenced training last week.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days