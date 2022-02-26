Car robberies worry Midlands police

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MIDLANDS police have expressed concern over the increasing number of carjacking incidents in the city.They said the criminals had become daring and were using machetes to rob motorists, adding that the cases had been increasing since the beginning of this year.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said a vehicle was stolen in Mberengwa on Tuesday after robbers blocked the road with stones and forced the driver to disembark before driving off in his vehicle."ZRP is investigating a case where a 21-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle while on his way to Mberengwa business centre on March 1, 2022 at around 5:30am," Mahoko said."Nkosilathi Nyoni was driving a silver Toyota Funcargo vehicle from his village in Nhakwi under Chief Mposi towards Mberengwa business centre when he found the road blocked with stones."He stopped the vehicle to clear the road. Suddenly two men emerged from the bush and manhandled him before threatening to strike him with a machete."Mahoko said the duo searched Nyoni and got away with US$40 and a cellphone.He said Nyoni, who was later dumped in a bushy area, reported the matter to the police.