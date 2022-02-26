Latest News Editor's Choice


Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MPILO Central Hospital, in partnership with Celebration Health, will this weekend conduct free hernia repair surgeries.

A hernia happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in a muscle or tissue.

Most hernias occur within the abdominal cavity area, between the chest and the hips.

Mpilo Hospital spokesperson, Ozias Ndlovu confirmed the programme yesterday without giving details.

"Patient screening will be conducted at the hospital from 8am to 5pm on Sunday. Children should be above one year and have groin, scrotal or umbilical hernia and should bring any relevant medical records," the post read.

"Surgeries will be conducted from Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11."

Cleveland Clinic statistics show that about 75 to 80% of hernias are inguinal or femoral, 2% are incisional or ventral, 3 to 10% are umbilical, affecting 10 to 20% of new born babies.

Adults may get a umbilical hernia by straining the abdominal area, being overweight, having a long heavy cough or after giving birth.

Symptoms of hernia include swelling or bulge in the groin or scrotum (the pouch that contains the testicles), increased pain at the site of the bulge, pain while lifting, increase in the bulge size over time, a dull aching sensation or a sense of feeling full or signs of bowel obstruction.

The most common forms of hernia include inguinal, femoral, umbilical, hiatal (hiatus).

Other types of hernias include incisional, epigastric, spigelian and diaphragmatic.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

