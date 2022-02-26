Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS have received a major boost ahead of their trip to Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend as it emerged that their Ghanaian import Martin Ofori had been cleared to feature for the team.The attacking midfielder is one of the seven players the club signed in the transfer window, but has not been able to play.Together with West African colleague Alex Orotomal, who is Nigerian, they had not received permits to work in the country.As a result, the duo missed Dynamos' games against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.Another Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga had his papers sorted early and managed to feature for the club in the last two matches, where he performed above average.Club spokesperson Chioniso Mashakada yesterday told NewsDay Sport that Ofori's papers were now in order and was eligible to play at the weekend.She said they were in the process of registering Orotomal, and were hopeful that his papers would be in order before the trip to Bulawayo.Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been impressed by the quality the three foreigners have brought into the squad.He is, however, concerned with their fitness and it's not clear if Ofori will be included in the travelling squad."It's not going to be automatic for them to get into the team. We brought them in to strengthen the team," Ndiraya said.Dynamos were forced to import the three after what Ndiraya said was a dearth of high calibre strikers in the local market.The club already has Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde in their books, who joined last year."If you look around for a lethal striker in the local market, you will not find any so we had to import, supposedly import goals from outside, so to speak," Ndiraya said.The trip to Chiefs on Saturday will be the first time since 2019 that Dynamos will be travelling to Bulawayo. The 2020 league season was washed away by the COVID-19 pandemic.Their previous three visits to the country's second largest city all ended in defeats, losing to their weekend opponent Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders and Chicken Inn.Odds, therefore, are staked against Ndiraya's men to win this one. Having dropped five points in their last two matches, where they drew against FC Platinum and were beaten by Chicken Inn last week, they cannot afford to lose more ground.The title-chasing DeMbare are already five points off the pace with five matches played so far.Bulawayo Chiefs have also had an indifferent start to their season.The well-resourced side, which had a complete overhaul to their squad, has managed two wins, two draws and a defeat in their opening five matches of theseason.They lost to Chicken Inn before drawing with Tenax last week, and just like Dynamos, will be looking to return to winning ways so that they keep sight of the leading pack.Premier League matchday six fixturesSaturday: Herentals v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)Sunday: Caps United v Whawha (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)