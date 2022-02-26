Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE today received 10 ambulances and ancillary equipment from Japan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to strengthen obstetric and neonatal care in COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

Japan donated 70 iced lined vaccine fridges, 80 solar direct drive fridges, 130 standard cold boxes, and 499 vaccines carriers while UNFPA donated 10 ambulances.

Speaking during a handover ceremony held at National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm), Deputy Health and Child Care minister John Mangwiro said the donations  were essential in the fight against COVID-19.

"The various commodities we are receiving today are essential in combating COVID-19. The donation is a key component in treatment of COVID-19 and will go a long way in the treatment and management of patients diagnosed with the disease," Mangwiro said.

The donation is valued at US$665 817.

Mangwiro said beneficiaries of the donation will include central hospitals, infectious diseases hospitals and all provincial hospitals.

Japan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Satoshi Tanaka said: "With the rise in maternal and perinatal deaths seen since the start of this health crisis, this project is expected to improve the provision of maternal healthcare services.

"It includes the procurement of medical equipment and expendable supplies to manage obstetric emergencies and prevent and control infection, including PPE. It also includes the provision of new ambulances to decrease delays in transportation of expectant mothers and the training of maternity care providers."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Japan, #Covid, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

5 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

5 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

'2022 census digitised'

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Rain at last!

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

17 hrs ago | 3190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days