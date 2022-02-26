Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills wife, rapes dead body

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A MUTARE man, Joel Mutasa yesterday appeared before magistrate Langton Kata facing charges of choking and murdering his wife and then raping her dead body before hanging her in an attempt to conceal the murder.

Mutasa was remanded in custody to March 15 and told to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Talent Nyamuzuwe told the court that the accused needs to be examined in terms of the Mental Health Act.

"We are going to examine his mental health because he was not constant about what he was saying in court," Nyamuzuwe said.

Allegations were that on the fateful day, Mutasa strangled Brylian Ngare.

He reportedly raped her once, before hanging her from a roof truss.

He admitted that he committed the offence.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
