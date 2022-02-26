Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tendai Biti's home targeted by armed thugs, guard injured

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A security guard was left with horrific injuries after four men armed with axes and a gun tried to enter the home of Citizens Coalition for Change deputy leader Tendai Biti early Wednesday.

Biti's mother, who was home, was unharmed in the attack.

The CCC said the four thugs arrived shortly midnight and attacked the guard at the house in the exclusive neighbourhood of Glen Lorne.

The party circulated a video of the security guard narrating how the men pulled axes and started striking him repeatedly on the head and arms.

He sustained deep cuts on the head and arms.

The motive for the attack was unclear, but Emmanuel Gumbo, an aide to Biti, tweeted that the men "issued death threats on Biti's life."

Biti is campaigning to be voted MP in the Harare East constituency with by-elections set to be held on March 26.

The incident comes amid a wave of attacks on CCC supporters, the party says by thugs from the ruling Zanu PF party and state agents.

On Sunday, a CCC supporter was stabbed to death while attending a rally in Kwekwe. More attacks have been reported in Epworth and Zegeza.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Biti, #Thugs, #Armed

Comments


Must Read

Masvingo roads far better than Harare

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Africans treated like animals in Ukraine'

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

10 hrs ago | 3993 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

10 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

10 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

10 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

10 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

'2022 census digitised'

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

10 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Rain at last!

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

10 hrs ago | 301 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

22 hrs ago | 3432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days