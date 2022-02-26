Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Masvingo roads far better than Harare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Minister of Local Government and National Housing July Moyo has praised Masvingo City Council for infrastructural development and road maintenance saying the roads were better than in Harare.

He was speaking at the official opening of Rujeko Secondary School, the only council owned school in the city which opened doors to its pioneer pupils earlier this month.

Moyo said he was delighted about how the local authority was working with the Mayor and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution despite the former being from opposition, after which he promised to help ease water challenges facing the city because of that.

"I heard the Mayor and the Town clerk telling me that they work with the minister of state on any development they do. Even though the Mayor is from the other party, he can work with the minister and this has brought about development.

"Because of good working relationship, you are the best and if you need anything you can come to my office and I will help you. I heard you have water challenges but now if you need money to help in water provision, come to me and I will engage the Minister of Finance. Even engaging the President, it will be easy to convince him that you work together and deserve all the help you need," said Moyo.

He commended the local authority for construction of Rujeko Secondary, Runyararo Clinic as well as the Cambria Farm landfills.

"The roads I have seen in Masvingo are better than in Harare, I have travelled from town to Mucheke and to the new clinic there, the roads are really good, it is because you work together as council, the Minister of State and other government departments. That is what we call devolution," said Moyo

He said council should make sure that they develop Rujeko Secondary School to meet the best standards, saying they should construct high rising buildings to save space and thrive to make the school one of the best in the province.

"You have to make sure that this school is better than St Anthony's academically. I want to get reports of your two year or three year plans about this school. You need to construct high rising buildings to save space because the ground does not stretch," said Moyo.

Speaking at the same event, Mayor Collen Maboke said the city was not spared by the economic situation but managed to construct the school.

He said they have invited Moyo to officially open the school so that when they knock at his door about Rujeko, he will know what they will be talking about.

"We managed to construct two classroom blocks and ablution facilities though things were hard. So we have invited you here so that when we knock at your doors and talk about this school you know what it is," said Maboke.

The school has an enrolment of 220 pupils and is operating as a satellite under Ndarama High school.


Source - TellZim News
More on: #Masvingo, #Roads, #Better

Comments


Must Read

'Africans treated like animals in Ukraine'

4 hrs ago | 968 Views

Tendai Biti's home targeted by armed thugs, guard injured

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Hodzi suffers double stroke, mental health collapse

10 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Man kills wife, rapes dead body

10 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Squatter dies after eating 'Poisoned Snacks'

10 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 support from Japan

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagnwa's son-in law needs to resolve Zifa suspension urgently

10 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC

10 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign legion poser after Fifa ban

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Boost for Dembare ahead of trip to B/F

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mapeza's work ethic charms Mangwiro

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa powers challenge judgement reserved

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mpilo to conduct free hernia surgeries

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Car robberies worry Midlands police

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

'2022 census digitised'

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police raid Prophet Magaya's home

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

Dry spell sparks drought fears

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Panners in court for stabbing, robbing police officers

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt seeks to rope in private sector in wheat production

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mine rescue mission turns tragic

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

52 families face eviction to allow coal mining

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Icaz appoints Mandisodza as new chief executive

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Political violence will cause voter apathy

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from anti Russia vote

10 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimdollar retreats again

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Rain at last!

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Probe over Figtree stands allocation

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Blitz gets few Bulawayo voters

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man killed in hit and run accident

10 hrs ago | 301 Views

Serial housebreaker jailed

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe borders still closed

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mwonzora recalls Chitungwiza Mayor

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Corrupt VID officers warned

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC rally murder victim's family bans political parties from funeral

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chinamasa lands top Sadc role

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Western media lies inflaming war in Ukraine

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Soldier jailed 5 years over armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Woman in court for trafficking maids

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Marry Mubaiwa assault trial postponed 15 times

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa dares public enterprises

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa launches countdown to census

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man arrested with guns after security agents raid

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC recommends tribunal for Justice Mushore

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Cigarette smuggler busted over R10 000 bribe

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

6 arrested after shootout with police

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zinara speaks on $17bn disbursement

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Africa's first ever cannabis research laboratory revives Zimbabwe health sector

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Headmaster axes teacher

22 hrs ago | 3432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days