Masvingo roads far better than Harare

by Staff reporter

Minister of Local Government and National Housing July Moyo has praised Masvingo City Council for infrastructural development and road maintenance saying the roads were better than in Harare.He was speaking at the official opening of Rujeko Secondary School, the only council owned school in the city which opened doors to its pioneer pupils earlier this month.Moyo said he was delighted about how the local authority was working with the Mayor and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution despite the former being from opposition, after which he promised to help ease water challenges facing the city because of that."I heard the Mayor and the Town clerk telling me that they work with the minister of state on any development they do. Even though the Mayor is from the other party, he can work with the minister and this has brought about development."Because of good working relationship, you are the best and if you need anything you can come to my office and I will help you. I heard you have water challenges but now if you need money to help in water provision, come to me and I will engage the Minister of Finance. Even engaging the President, it will be easy to convince him that you work together and deserve all the help you need," said Moyo.He commended the local authority for construction of Rujeko Secondary, Runyararo Clinic as well as the Cambria Farm landfills."The roads I have seen in Masvingo are better than in Harare, I have travelled from town to Mucheke and to the new clinic there, the roads are really good, it is because you work together as council, the Minister of State and other government departments. That is what we call devolution," said MoyoHe said council should make sure that they develop Rujeko Secondary School to meet the best standards, saying they should construct high rising buildings to save space and thrive to make the school one of the best in the province."You have to make sure that this school is better than St Anthony's academically. I want to get reports of your two year or three year plans about this school. You need to construct high rising buildings to save space because the ground does not stretch," said Moyo.Speaking at the same event, Mayor Collen Maboke said the city was not spared by the economic situation but managed to construct the school.He said they have invited Moyo to officially open the school so that when they knock at his door about Rujeko, he will know what they will be talking about."We managed to construct two classroom blocks and ablution facilities though things were hard. So we have invited you here so that when we knock at your doors and talk about this school you know what it is," said Maboke.The school has an enrolment of 220 pupils and is operating as a satellite under Ndarama High school.