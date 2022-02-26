Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

by Staff reporter
MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president, Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Kariba mayor, George Masendu, and two councillors from the resort town's local authority.

The other two are Farai Magevha of Ward 3 and Pedzisai Munhuwei (Ward 8).

In a letter dated March 1, 2022 seen by NewZimbabwe.com and addressed to council, Local Government minister July Moyo said he received communication from Mwonzora informing him that the trio had ceased to be MDC-T members.

Moyo wrote: "l wish to inform you that l am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party: Cllr George Masendu Ward 4, Cllr Farai Magevha Ward 3, and Cllr Pedzesai Munhuwei Ward 8.

"In terms of Section 278 (i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (l)(k), ward 3, 4 and 8 are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies."

Masendu, who was serving his first term as Kariba mayor, confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com the recalls from council.

Masendu said: "Yes its true, we have been recalled by Douglas Togaraseyi (Mwonzora) as his name suggests for refusing to be party of his sinking ship. l refused to betray the people who voted me into office under the leadership of Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the Yellow Revolution. I would like to thank Kariba Urban Ward 4 residents and the entire Kariba community for trusting and giving me the opportunity to be their servant. I thank them for the support they gave me during my term of office as the Mayor of Kariba."

The recall of Kariba mayor and councillors follows hot on the heels of the removal of Chitungwiza mayor this week.

Source - NewZimbabwe
