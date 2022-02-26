Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE culture of casting a protest vote during elections will not get Zimbabwe anywhere, as the Government pushes ahead with development fixing roads, building dams and completing a raft of projects started and then left, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Drumming up support for the party's Mutasa South Constituency National Assembly by-elections candidate Misheck Mugadza, Mutsvangwa urged voters to check for themselves what was being done under President Mnangagwa and use that when deciding how to cast their vote.

The gathering convened after a clean-up programme at Muchena Business Centre in Penhalonga near Mutare.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who is also Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary for Administration, implored citizens to check for themselves the developmental projects being undertaken by President Mnangagwa, so that they vote wisely.

"We have a leader in Mnangagwa, who saw it all since independence and now that he is in control, he is busy redressing some of the things that were wrongly done by the previous administration," said Minister Mutsvangwa. "He is simply making corrections and doing so well. Roads are being refurbished and constructed under the national Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

"Dams are being constructed. We have developmental projects that went for decades without being completed and Mnangagwa is coming in to redress all this."

She asked the people if they want President Mnangagwa to visit them personally in their homes for them to appreciate that he is working overtime to implement national development initiatives.

"Let us not let our anger get the better of us. Protest votes will not get us anywhere," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Turning to war veterans' issues, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe saw a War Veterans League after 42 years, and a standalone ministry dedicated to war veterans.

She said all that was happening because President Mnangagwa prioritised the welfare of those that brought political independence to Zimbabwe.

"There are numerous other achievements I can talk about but it only needs an individual to analyse the total developmental package that our President has brought for one to realise that protest vote is counterdevelopmental," she said.

Regarding the clean-up campaign, Zanu-PF Politburo member Douglas Mahiya thanked the President for initiating the National Environment Cleaning Day, which seeks to promote cleanliness.

"Cleanliness is next to Godliness and we all want to be as near as possible to our Lord. I want to urge you all to continue prioritising this initiative every first Friday of every month. This is what the ruling Zanu-PF stands for."

Several senior Zanu-PF and Government officials including Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Central Committee member Moses Gutu and Zanu-PF Manicaland deputy chairperson Tawanda Mkodza, attended the function.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Protest, #Zimbabwe, #Vote

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days