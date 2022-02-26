Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that his Government would implement a compulsory National Clean Up Day as he rallied the business community to set aside two hours during the first Friday of each month to clean their surroundings.

Following the inception of the National Clean-Up, which takes place on the first Friday of every month in 2018, the President has been spearheading the campaign to make communities cleaner.

After leading in the National Clean-Up programme in Chegutu's Kaguvi High-Density Suburb ward, the President told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu during a Zanu-PF Star Rally that charity begins at home and homes should always be kept clean.

The President, who was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, Government officials and senior party officials, was received by residents of the town who lined the streets to see him lead in sweeping the road.

Before the clean-up, the President planted a Kigelia African Sausage Tree (Mvee) for posterity at Chegutu Municipality's Community Development Centre in the same ward.

"We made it clear to the business world that they should set aside two hours of every first Friday of the month to clean their environment. Some are heeding the call while others have decided to ignore it. There shall be a time when this will be mandatory," he said.

Earlier during the clean-up, President Mnangagwa lauded Ward 9 residents for heeding the call and joining the rest of the nation in cleaning the environment.

"I am happy that you have heeded the call and this shows that you want your area to be clean and smart. Your Minister of State told me that Chegutu is one of the towns in the province that is smart. I want you to also clean your households too."

Turning to councils' services, President Mnangagwa said residents were supposed to receive good services as councils collect revenue monthly.

"When the Second Republic came into office, we introduced Devolution Funds so that councils address challenges that you face as residents. We have been disbursing funds yearly and this year, the central government is disbursing $42,3 billion towards Devolution.

"Funds are being disbursed to councils that are channelling them towards various projects including cleaning the environment. However, I have noticed that urban councils including Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru, Chinhoyi, and others, are deteriorating because of poor council leadership," he said.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said a delegation from Namibia's Kavango Region, which is running a twinning project with the province had joined President Mnangagwa in the Clean-up campaign. She said President's leadership role in the clean-up campaign would  help the town deal with water-borne diseases that have hit the town before encouraging the province to be wary of Covid-19.

Acting Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Sekai Nzenza said people should always take a leaf from the national anthem that speaks into the protection of our environment.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days