Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it will decommission Umzingwane Dam tomorrow due to low inflows into the reservoir.

Another dam, Upper Ncema is expected to be decommissioned in July.

The city which is running a 20-hour daily water shedding exercise in some western suburbs due to high consumption levels says the decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam will necessitate the reintroduction of citywide water shedding.

The water levels in the city's supply dams have remained low at a time they should be at their peak.

According to the latest council full council report, the dam water levels are very low as the catchment area has not received much rains.

"The above table showed that the Umzingwane Dam was projected to be de-commissioned by 6 March 2022 if no significant rainfall occurred that would result in sizeable inflows to the dam. It was anticipated that inflows would improve in the dams in the first quarter of 2022," said the report.

According to the same report, Umzingwane dam's water level is at 1,899 960 cubic metres while Upper Ncema which is set for decommissioning on July 17 is at 7,211 160 cubic metres.

"Discussion ensued and the Acting Director of Engineering Services Eng Sikhumbuzo Ncube explained that overall dam levels were better than the previous year at same time.

However, Umzingwane Dam remained low and ZINWA has been engaged to investigate the low inflows into the dam. Ncube further explained that supplies from the Nyamandlovu Aquifer remained below expectations and ZINWA and ZETDC had engaged on the issue," says the report.

A Chronicle investigation established that while no significant rains were being recorded in Umzingwane Dam catchment area, inflows were also being affected by dams that were constructed in the dam's catchment area.

City mayor Cllr Solomon Mguni raised concern about the inflows at Umzingwane and possible new dams having been constructed, disturbing inflows into the dam.

He said a solution had to be found before the dam went dry because of obstructed inflows.

BCC town clerk Mr Christopher Dube is on record saying as long as Umzingwane Dam does not have significant inflows the city will plunge into a crisis.

February has generally been dry with most parts of the country going for almost a month without receiving any rains.

Government is constructing Lake Gwayi Shangani which is expected to be complete next year and last week Zimbabwe National Water Authority signed a contract with a South African company for the provision of water pipes to move water from the dam to the city.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days