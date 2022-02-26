Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it will decommission Umzingwane Dam tomorrow due to low inflows into the reservoir.Another dam, Upper Ncema is expected to be decommissioned in July.The city which is running a 20-hour daily water shedding exercise in some western suburbs due to high consumption levels says the decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam will necessitate the reintroduction of citywide water shedding.The water levels in the city's supply dams have remained low at a time they should be at their peak.According to the latest council full council report, the dam water levels are very low as the catchment area has not received much rains."The above table showed that the Umzingwane Dam was projected to be de-commissioned by 6 March 2022 if no significant rainfall occurred that would result in sizeable inflows to the dam. It was anticipated that inflows would improve in the dams in the first quarter of 2022," said the report.According to the same report, Umzingwane dam's water level is at 1,899 960 cubic metres while Upper Ncema which is set for decommissioning on July 17 is at 7,211 160 cubic metres."Discussion ensued and the Acting Director of Engineering Services Eng Sikhumbuzo Ncube explained that overall dam levels were better than the previous year at same time.However, Umzingwane Dam remained low and ZINWA has been engaged to investigate the low inflows into the dam. Ncube further explained that supplies from the Nyamandlovu Aquifer remained below expectations and ZINWA and ZETDC had engaged on the issue," says the report.A Chronicle investigation established that while no significant rains were being recorded in Umzingwane Dam catchment area, inflows were also being affected by dams that were constructed in the dam's catchment area.City mayor Cllr Solomon Mguni raised concern about the inflows at Umzingwane and possible new dams having been constructed, disturbing inflows into the dam.He said a solution had to be found before the dam went dry because of obstructed inflows.BCC town clerk Mr Christopher Dube is on record saying as long as Umzingwane Dam does not have significant inflows the city will plunge into a crisis.February has generally been dry with most parts of the country going for almost a month without receiving any rains.Government is constructing Lake Gwayi Shangani which is expected to be complete next year and last week Zimbabwe National Water Authority signed a contract with a South African company for the provision of water pipes to move water from the dam to the city.