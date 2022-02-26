Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

News / Local

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso who described their display when they drew with Tenax last week as poor believes they have done their corrections and are ready to face Dynamos this afternoon.The two sides will square off at Barbourfields Stadium in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Both sides are coming from unfavorable results in last weekend's round of fixtures and will be hoping to get their campaigns back on track.Dynamos were beaten 1-0 by Chicken Inn in Harare while Chiefs were held to a nil all draw by a defensive Tenax at Luveve Stadium. In fact DeMbare are yet to record a win in their two 2022 matches.The draw against Tenax was a result that left Terroso a frustrated figure but he is hopeful of a better performance from his charges this afternoon."Of course, we are coming from a result where we haven't been able to win so we look to correct certain things in a little bit more specific manner. But in terms of how we prepared and how we structured the week; in terms of our mentality and our approach, nothing has changed. The team is very focused and very motivated."I know Dynamos are a good team. I know they have good players. I know they have brought in foreign players. They will come and take the game to us. Obviously, it will be an intense and physical game. They will be determined going forward. We will have to be organised in order to nullify their raids. They have good combinations and pace up front," Terroso said.Since their impressive victory over champions FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs are yet to win. A victory against Dynamos will not only serve as another giant killing act but will also be a statement of intent in terms of the direction the team is taking.Chiefs will be playing home away from home at Barbourfields and Terroso is hoping his players will rise to the occasion."Playing against teams like this is different. We are playing at home away from home in a stadium that we are not used to. It's a home game but there are more fans against us than for us. It's a learning curve for my players. Some have played in this situation before while some have not. It's going to be a difficult game because the two teams are coming from negative results.Both teams will do all they can to get the three points. It's going to be a difficult, intense game for sure," added Terroso.