Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso who described their display when they drew with Tenax last week as poor believes they have done their corrections and are ready to face Dynamos this afternoon.

The two sides will square off at Barbourfields Stadium in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Both sides are coming from unfavorable results in last weekend's round of fixtures and will be hoping to get their campaigns back on track.

Dynamos were beaten 1-0 by Chicken Inn in Harare while Chiefs were held to a nil all draw by a defensive Tenax at Luveve Stadium. In fact DeMbare are yet to record a win in their two 2022 matches.

The draw against Tenax was a result that left Terroso a frustrated figure but he is hopeful of a better performance from his charges this afternoon.

"Of course, we are coming from a result where we haven't been able to win so we look to correct certain things in a little bit more specific manner. But in terms of how we prepared and how we structured the week; in terms of our mentality and our approach, nothing has changed. The team is very focused and very motivated.

"I know Dynamos are a good team. I know they have good players. I know they have brought in foreign players. They will come and take the game to us. Obviously, it will be an intense and physical game. They will be determined going forward. We will have to be organised in order to nullify their raids. They have good combinations and pace up front," Terroso said.

Since their impressive victory over champions FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs are yet to win. A victory against Dynamos will not only serve as another giant killing act but will also be a statement of intent in terms of the direction the team is taking.

Chiefs will be playing home away from home at Barbourfields and Terroso is hoping his players will rise to the occasion.

"Playing against teams like this is different. We are playing at home away from home in a stadium that we are not used to. It's a home game but there are more fans against us than for us. It's a learning curve for my players. Some have played in this situation before while some have not. It's going to be a difficult game because the two teams are coming from negative results.

Both teams will do all they can to get the three points. It's going to be a difficult, intense game for sure," added Terroso.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days