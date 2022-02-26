Latest News Editor's Choice


Residents protest against use of spikes

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
KAROI residents have petitioned the municipality to register a complaint after a local woman was injured in an accident when municipal police threw metal spikes towards a vehicle she was travelling in.

Edith Mugangaza (29), of Jingison Farm, is battling for life at Karoi District Hospital following the accident that happened on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the driver was fleeing from council police.

In the petition, the Zimbabwe National Organization of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) said the incident was disheartening coming a week after they had registered concern over the throwing of spikes at moving vehicles.

‘‘ZNOART reiterates that traffic police must use safer modern policing tools and approaches in order to make roads safer to all pedestrians, motorists, shoppers, schoolchildren, tourists and Karoi residents at large," the petition read.

"‘Similarly, motorists must operate within the by-laws of each town, municipality or city because it takes two to tango."

Council confirmed the accident and promised to investigate further.

"Council is giving the matter the most serious attention it deserves and a thorough investigation is underway to establish the details of the incident. Council would like to assure its valued stakeholders, motorists and residents that it values the sanctity of life and the smooth motoring in and around the town,'' the council said in a statement.

In 2017, a Karoi woman, Chiedza Mandizvidza, was run over and killed by a taxi driver who was trying to flee from council police.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) last year filed an appeal against a High Court judgment empowering the police to use spikes when dealing with errant motorists.

The High Court ruled against PAZ.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

