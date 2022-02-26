Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 44-YEAR-OLD Harare resident yesterday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with defrauding Air Zimbabwe of US$127 000.

Dzuda remanded Washington Hamunakwadi to today for trial date after granting him $20 000 bail.

Hamunakwadi was represented by Takunda Nyambira.

The State alleges that in 2016, Hamunakwadi illegally entered into the Air Zimbabwe staff residential area masquerading as a caretaker.

He later allegedly leased the properties to six tenants after claiming to be the rightful owner of the houses.

It is alleged that he collected rentals amounting to US$127 000 between 2016 and 2022 until the matter was uncovered, leading to his arrest.

Lyntee Gwarisa prosecuted.

In an unrelated case, Geofree Nyagadza also appeared before Dzuda charged with defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Nyagadza was remanded out of custody to March 28 for a trial date on $80 000 bail.

According to court papers, sometime between November 25  2020 and  January 8 this year, Nyagadza who is a tenant at Zimdef Willowvale flats, doctored receipts for rental payments totalling $135 981, before the scam was unearthed during an audit.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days