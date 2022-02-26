Latest News Editor's Choice


Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has rejected a 50% salary offer tabled by mining companies as a pittance, and insisted on United States dollar salaries.

In a statement, ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinhema said recent salary adjustments which were reached between the National Employment Council and the Associated Miners Workers Union of Zimbabwe were a farce.

Workers in the mining sector have been awarded a 46% to 50% wage increase which will see the lowest paid employee earning $45 000 up from $30 000.

The highest paid will earn about $104 000, up from
$71 000.

According to the Nec, the mine workers will also receive United States dollar allowances ranging from US$198 and US$460 depending on their grades.

"The increments are nothing, but actually a selling out salary negotiation outcome. This is a mockery for the mine workers considering that the poverty datum line is pegged at $70 000 and most mining districts across the country are using US dollar, rand and pula," Chinhema said.

"Those who claim to represent mine workers are representing their own selfish interests. As a union, we are reiterating that a minimum pegged around US$400 paid as per retention is at least acceptable. We need to at least revert to 2018 structures of US$286 and the remaining balance in RTGS [real time gross settlement]. We have since launched a court challenge so as to restore mine workers' salaries."

Employees in the private and public sectors are clamouring for United States dollar salaries as the local currency keeps losing value. But government has insisted that there is no going back to dollarisation.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
