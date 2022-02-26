Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOR a period stretching over 20 years, service delivery in cities, towns and even rural communities has collapsed, underpinned by unchecked plunder and theft by those voted into public office by the residents.

Where drains used to flow through, sweeping away runoff water during rainy seasons, they have been replaced by swaths of grasslands, which are being nourished by stinking sewerage gushing everywhere.

One needs to visit towns and cities like Chitungwiza, Harare, Gweru, and even Gokwe, Chipinge or Beitbridge, to learn what it means when experts talk about total leadership failure.

Recreational parks have been overrun by forests, and in some cases, parcelled out to politicians, their children or connections to build houses. Increasingly, Zimbabweans are getting accustomed to living side by side with uncollected garbage and their own waste.

Their right to living in safe environments are being violated daily, but they have nowhere to complain.

Everything is falling apart — our roads, once an African pride at independence in 1980, have turned into killing grounds as accidents mount due to potholes.

Of course, they can cite central government interference to mask their incompetence, but cannot wish away the endemic corruption that has manifested itself in almost all local authorities, with some of the councillors amassing large swathes of land to themselves at the expense of the residents they are supposed to serve.

Bridges have been swept away, dilapidated schools and clinics have sprouted everywhere and schoolchildren literally learn under scorching heat in some areas.

Residents themselves have not been spared by a governance rot that has sparked off deadly de-industrialisation and a damaging economic crisis.

The result has been a mix of apathy in paying rates to municipalities.

The municipalities know this — they also know that politically-connected bigwigs running local authorities are living lavishly, feeding off residents' sweat at the expense of service delivery.

But they are determined to continue looting while sending out threats and unjustified demands from their victims. It is common cause that when it comes to the plunder of national resources, it is here where successive Zanu-PF administrations and the successive opposition MDC councils have unity of purpose for their own good.

But the residents are waking up.

This is why towns like Gwanda, which this week threatened legal action against residents, have faced perpetual troubles.

Debts in most municipalities are growing, and unless looters stop their transgressions, and authorities sort out the mess that they have created, no amount of threats will drive back ratepayers to municipal offices.

The reason is simple: For ratepayers to honour their obligations, they need guarantees of seamless service delivery.

For residents to pay rates, they must be confident that their money would be put to good use.

It is within the power of the government and its collapsing local authorities to get things right.

If they don't act, Zimbabwe can kiss goodbye to reaching the high quality standards of life that they enjoyed before the era of extravagance kicked in.

Otherwise, vision 2030 might remain just that —a pipedream.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mdc, #Ratepayer, #Council

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days