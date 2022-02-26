Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
UNDER fire Vice President Constantine Chiwenga Friday made a climb down on his highly inflammatory statements in which he likened opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to parasitical insects, lice, which must be crushed mercilessly.

Chiwenga made the remarks while addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Kwekwe last Saturday.

Following Chiwenga's remarks, a CCC supporter Mboneli Ncube was killed the following day at a rally by thugs identified by police as Zanu-PF youths.

Civil society organisations and opposition parties have since then sharply rebuked the former army chief and asked him to retract the statements.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Bulawayo's Old Pumula suburb, Chiwenga   appeared to be singing a different tune.

"We also want the election process to be defined by peace. We don't want any violence. We condemn it and give it the utmost contempt it deserves. Violence is not developmental," Chiwenga said.

The former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander said Zimbabweans were one people and there is no justification violence.

"Let us remind each other, including those in opposition that being in opposition today is not permanent. So we remain as brothers and sisters of one Zimbabwe. An election is certainly not a justification for any form of violence," he said.

Chiwenga also accused the MDC-T councillors of running down the city of Bulawayo.

"It is high time that we say enough is enough. We are all aware that Bulawayo City Council, has farms in the peri urban environments, the farms used to be massive sources of employment particularly for the local people, the sad story is that the farms have been parcelled and rented out to council employees," claimed Chiwenga.

"This council has dismally failed. They have failed the electorate and people of Bulawayo," said Chiwenga.

"The city council used to own and run numerous strategic business units as part of diversification, so that they do not solely depend on revenue from rates. It is undisputable that such suburbs as Emkahandeni, Entumbane, Magwegwe, Nkulumane, Magwegwe and Pumula were built through ventures run by council. The strategic intervention were crucial for social service safety nets. The business created both employment and recreation for the people."

"Is it not a shame that the current opposition led councils have selfishly decided to rent out revenue streams to themselves and changed business, where is their conscience," he claimed.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chiwenga, #Peace, #Man

Comments


Must Read

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days