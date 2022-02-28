'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ENTREPRENEURS have been urged to consider investing in rural areas as they are laden with opportunities that can drive the local economy.In his remarks at an open day organised by the Rural Enterprise Development Trust (REDT) on Saturday, its chairperson, Mr Israel Thompson, said entrepreneurs should start making use of opportunities and resources in the rural areas."Our organisation is aimed at developing rural areas, empowering our rural populace and pushing forward Government projects in the rural areas."We have realised that there is a lot of rural-to-urban migration and a lot of migration from Zimbabwe as people seek opportunities, and yet we have a lot of underlying opportunities in the country," he said."The mission of our organisation is to expose these opportunities in the agricultural, tourism and mining sectors, where our populace does not need to come to the urban areas for opportunities, but they can be empowered whilst they are in the rural areas."Chief programmes coordinator in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Nickros Kajengo said the Trust's initiatives are in line with Government's development agenda."Zimbabwe is ours and we have to build it on our own. The initiatives that you are doing clearly shows you are rallying behind Vision 2030," he said.