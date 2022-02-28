Call to rope children into ruling party structures

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Women's League secretary for Administration Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has urged party leaders to rope their children into the ruling party's structures to ensure continuity.Speaking during a campaign rally for Zanu-PF candidate for Chikanga/Dangamvura constituency in Mutare, Isau Mupfumi, at Haarlem Ground in Chikanga, Sen Mutsvangwa, who is also the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said party leaders should always lead by example."We are leaders of the party, and we should all ensure that our children also play a role in pushing forward the ideology of the ruling party," she said.Sen Mutsvangwa said the ruling party had a lot to show to the people of Zimbabwe."The coming of the Second Republic has seen great strides being made in changing the fortunes of Zimbabweans and we should vote wisely and ensure that the party wins the elections. Urban settlements are in shambles because of the opposition. We cannot continue with these people in leadership."Sen Mutsvangwa said Zanu-PF was not behind the recall of MDC- Alliance members from the National Assembly and local authorities."As for Mutare, we were told that there is no longer a quorum (in council), but Zanu-PF has nothing to do with the recalls."They are fighting among themselves at the expense of service delivery. Let us vote for people with the city and country at heart to ensure that service delivery is improved in our cities."Roads are in bad shape and sewage is flowing everywhere, so we should ensure that this is changed and we get value for the rates we are paying," she said.Sen Mutsvangwa said boreholes would be sunk in some suburbs to alleviate water shortages.She said the Dangamvura Water Project which has been on the cards for a long time should now be completed."I was informed that what remains are the gate valves. We expect the valves to be purchased in the shortest possible time to ensure that households have access to water."As a stop-gap measure, boreholes will be sunk in some of the most affected areas."She said the ruling party was an all-inclusive party.Mupfumi urged the electorate to vote wisely."Mistakes were made in the past. We should vote for the ruling party to ensure that we improve residents' lifestyles. We need to see a change in people's lives," he said.Some former MDC-T members led by Ms Pamela Mutare pledged to ensure a resounding victory for the party.Sen Mutsvangwa also addressed another well-attended rally at Rujeko Primary School in Dangamvura.