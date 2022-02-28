Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's food security remains guaranteed, despite dry spells that have affected the 2021-2022 summer cropping season, ZANU-PF vice president Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing thousands of people at a star rally at Tshefunye Business Centre in Tsholotsho South, Matabeleland North Province yesterday, Mohadi said the Zanu-PF-led Government was committed to eliminating poverty in rural areas.

"Our objectives towards our rural transformation efforts include the elimination of poverty through ensuring food security, creation of rural employment opportunities, and ensuring adequate participation by the rural populace in their own development processes.

"As a party we have adopted a number of strategies for this. You can be rest assured that under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, no one will ever go hungry because of the policies we have in place."

He said through the national devolution programme, the people of Tsholotsho would benefit from the completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani which will see the creation of a greenbelt to make the district food secure.

"As a party we understand that to build this nation we need to empower our people and give them the freedom to collectively decide their development trajectory. As locals of Tsholotsho you have a deeper understanding of your environment better than anyone, institution or NGO. As Government, we do not envisage to take away that freedom of you owning your development path, but instead we intend to facilitate that process by availing funds for development."

Turning to the emotive Gukurahundi issue, Mohadi urged the people of Tsholotsho not to allow themselves to be divided by opposition politicians that ride on the historical disturbances to foment disunity.

"Unfortunately, we have an opposition that believes in violence, division and chaos as a formula for development. They have used Gukurahundi to stir up our people's emotions in order divide us at the expense of development.

‘‘His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has opened the democratic space and has encouraged our people to discuss freely and open up about Gukurahundi so that we can bring closure to this issue and build the country together.

"I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that traditional leaders have a critical and fundamental role to play in peace building and conflict resolution in the country."

He said although the country has had a number of historical conflicts, people still found each other using indigenous systems to resolve issues.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Mohadi, #Drought, #Hunger

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days