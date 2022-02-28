Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 25-YEAR-OLD hit and run suspect tried to evade arrest by faking an accident minutes after fleeing from the scene.

Ngqabutho Brian Sibanda of Nkulumane, Bulawayo was arrested by the police after he allegedly ran over Mr Mandlenkosi Sibanda (52) along Luveve road on 28 February.

The now deceased, Mandlenkosi Sibanda, was found lying beside the road along Luveve road opposite a private clinic in Luveve 4.

After fleeing the first scene, Brian Sibanda went on to try and conceal the hit and run by faking an accident, claiming he had veered off the road and fell into a trench.

Police officers who attended the scene were, however, quick to unearth the fake accident as the car had blood stains and other signs that were not  corresponding with the accident.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube told Sunday News that Brian Sibanda was immediately arrested.

"Police arrested Ngqabutho Brian Sibanda in connection with a fatal accident that occurred on 27 February 2022 at around midnight.

He ran over Mandlenkosi Sibanda along Luveve road.

"The driver tried to fake an accident to conceal the hit and run, but police who attended the fake accident observed that the damages on the vehicle and blood stains were not corresponding with the accident.

Upon being questioned further the driver admitted to have been involved in an accident along Luveve road on 27 February 2022 at around 12 midnight.

"The same debris which were found at the scene matched with those found on the accused's motor vehicle and he was arrested," said Insp Ncube.

It also emerged that the suspect was not a holder of a driver's licence.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Fake, #Accident, #Run

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days