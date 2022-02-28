Latest News Editor's Choice


Men in trouble for bedding minors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old man from Njube in Bulawayo has been convicted for having sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Nicky Mpofu, of D15 Njube, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Jochonia Ncube last week.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which four were suspended on condition that he pays a fine of $20 000 and six months were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within five years.

The remaining two months were suspended on condition that he performs community service.

Mpofu was charged with the crime of having sexual intercourse with a young person as defined in Section 70(I) of the criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Ms Patience Madziwa said Mpofu and the girl were in a relationship.

On the unknown date in December 2020 Mpofu proposed love to the girl and she agreed.

In the same month, the two started having sexual intercourse at Mpofu's residence without protection.

The matter came to light when the girl discovered that she was pregnant.

She was referred to hospital and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Meanwhile, in a related matter a man from Nyamandlovu has also been sentenced to 315 hours of community service for sleeping with his 16 year -old girlfriend.

The matter came to light when Ndabakazulu Khumalo appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu facing charges of having sex with a minor.

Prosecuting Miss Sharon Phiri told the court that on 5 February at around 4pm, the 16-year old left her elder sister and her siblings at home to fetch firewood at a nearby bush.

She met Khumalo who proposed love to her and she agreed.

They immediately proceeded into the bush where they had protected intercourse.

During the act, the girl's sister caught them and questioned them about what they were doing.

The two jumped in fear and begged for her forgiveness and for her not to tell their father.

The sister informed their parents and the matter was reported to the police and the girl was referred to hospital for medical examination and it was discovered that she was already four months pregnant.

Upon being interviewed, she revealed that she had previously had sexual intercourse with someone else whose whereabouts were not mentioned in court.

A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

