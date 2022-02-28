Hwange press on for early return to PSL

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HWANGE Football Club pressed on with their quest for an early return to the top flight when they dispatched Mosi Rovers 3-0 at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.On a day in which second placed Arenel Movers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Indlovu Iyanyathela at Luveve Stadium's B-arena, Hwange secured their sixth win of the season courtesy of first half goals from Kelly Shiyandindi, Shepherd Gadzikwa and Lloyd Mutoma.The win saw Bongani Mafu's men remain firmly on top with 20 points, with Arenel, who were a point away heading into this weekend's fixtures now four points behind.ZPC Hwange jumped up to third on the log following a 2-0 win over CIWU in the coal mining town while Mainline also made an upward movement after a 3-2 triumph over Quality Foods in Plumtree.Binga Pirates, who had a terrible start to the season which saw them suffer four consecutive defeats picked up their third win of the season, 2-1 triumphant over Zimbabwe Saints while Talen Vision were held to yet another draw as they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Mountain Climbers at Filabusi's Mthwakazi Stadium.ResultsYesterday: Indlovu Iyanyathela 2-1 Arenel Movers, ZPC Hwange 2-0 CIWU, Mainline 3-2 Quality Foods, Binga Pirates 2-1 Zimbabwe Saints, Hwange 3-0 Mosi Rovers, Talen Vision 1-1 Mountain ClimbersFixturesToday: Bosso90 v Casmyn (White City Stadium, 12:00), Ajax Hotspurs v Indonsakusa (White City Stadium, 15:00), Makhandeni Pirates v Ratanang (Luveve B-arena, 15:00)