Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been removed from the list of countries that are considered to be insufficiently compliant in implementing Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Standards.

Zimbabwe was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s "grey list" in October 2019, following a Mutual Evaluation (assessment) process that identified a number of deficiencies in the country's implementation of the AML/CFT Standards.

In a statement yesterday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the removal of Zimbabwe on the FATF's "grey list" was yet another vote of confidence by the international community, which continues to recognise the growing list of achievements by the Second Republic.

"I am pleased to inform stakeholders and the nation at large, that following an On Site Evaluation exercise carried out in January 2022, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has on the 4th of March, 2022, announced Zimbabwe's removal from the list of countries that are considered to be insufficiently compliant in implementing Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Standards.

"The removal from the FATF's grey list is yet another vote of confidence by the international community, which continues to recognise the growing list of achievements by the Second Republic, under the leadership of His Excellency, the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," said Prof Ncube.

The Minister commended the National Task Force on AML/CFT comprising the Treasury, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and over 80 stakeholders drawn from both the public and private sectors on the successful implementation of the FATF Action Plan, whose contributions culminated in the de-listing of the country from the "grey list".

He said the adherence to strict AML/CFT standards was not just a compliance requirement, but enhanced the country's image as a safe destination for investment.

Prof Ncube said it also strengthens the domestic financial sector and builds on the confidence stakeholders have in Zimbabwe as a committed and responsible member of the global financial ecosystem.

"The fight against money laundering and terrorism financing therefore remains an ongoing process, which shall not end with the country's exit from the "grey-list".

"My Ministry, which is responsible for overall AML/CFT oversight, will continue to provide all the necessary support to the FIU and to ensure continuous enhancement of the country's capacity to combat money laundering and related financial crimes, for the good of the Zimbabwean economy," he said.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Zimbabwe, #List, #Grey

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days