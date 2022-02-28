10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

News / Local

Bulawayo Chiefs 0 - 2 DynamosTEN man star studded Bulawayo Chiefs had their first-choice goalkeeper David Bizabani as well striker Obriel Chirinda to blame when they succumbed to defeat at the hands of former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos, in an incident filled yet pulsating encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.It was DeMbare's first win in the year 2022, victory that put their points tally at 10 after posting three wins, two draws and one defeat in a premiership race that saw Bulawayo Chiefs fail to triumph in three consecutive matches.Stocky Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga opened his goal scoring account in Dynamos colours in the 31st minute after rounding off Bizabani who was offline.Two minutes before the goal, Bizabani had turned hero for Amakhosi Amahle when he saved a beautifully taken Godknows Murwira free kick from just outside the 18-yard box.Chiefs had a perfect opportunity to level matters when referee Hardly Ndazi adjudged that Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai had handled in the box after Elvis Moyo had taken a curling free kick from outside the box 17 minutes into the second half.The decision did not go down well with DeMbare players, officials and fans and it resulted in a 15 minutes stoppage time as Emagumeni turned into a brief warzone.Dynamos fans threw missiles onto the pitch, head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, goalkeepers coach Gift Muzadzi and team manager Richard Chihoro charged at the referee and his assistants in protest, a development that, once again, greatly soiled local football as police details had to quell the tense situation.However, after all the hullabaloo was settled in a quarter on hour, up-stepped Chirinda whose spot kick failed to beat a diving Taimon Mvula, the Zimbabwe Warriors keeper diving to his left to push the ball out for a corner kick.Seven minutes before full time, a clearly frustrated Chirinda was given marching orders after a second bookable offence.His second and intentional foul was on Keith Murera. It was not long that young Dynamos sensation andWarriors fringe player Antonio Bill made it two for the Glamour Boys after he capitalised on another school boy blunder from Bizabani and the blue and white army had to erupt into celebratory song.The loss to Dynamos, left Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Nilton Terroso shuddering in disbelief."We had a terrible first half because our organisation was very bad. It was in that half that our goalkeeper made a massive mistake. We got a penalty in the second half which we missed. From there I don't know what happened. I have never seen this in my life. Everyone is confused. I don't know what happened. I have never seen this before in my 20 years of coaching. I have heard people say this is what happens (crowd trouble) in Zimbabwean football," said Terrosso.His opposite number Ndiraya said: "We had a good first half and I give credit to the players as we played a different system. We played with three players on the back but we slowed down in the second half. I'm happy for Paga as he scored his first goal for us. We should keep working hard. I'm also happy for young Antonio who also got a goal for us which will give him confidence."TeamsBulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, I Nekati (Mensah 102 mins), E Moyo, K Moyo, K Madzongwe, L Ndlela, O Chirinda, M Mkolo, M Msebe (Musiyiwa 90 mins), P Chikwende (Tarumbwa 90mins), F Matare (Arkoli 90 mins)Dynamos: T Mvula, E Jalai, B Mpofu, F Makarati, P Jaure, K Murera, T Muringai, G Murwira, R Kawondera, E Paga (Antonio 90mins), A Orotomal (Katema 90 mins)