Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) says it is targeting to finish marking of O and A- Level examinations this week with results expected to be released shortly after.This comes after the examinations body settled outstanding allowances for markers who were threatening industrial action over payments.Markers have since resumed their duties and are now working round the clock to conclude the exercise.In an interview with our Harare Bureau, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini said despite delays, the release of results is still within schedule, thereby giving forthcoming Lower Six pupils enough learning time before the first term ends."Marking is going on well. Examiners at various marking venues are rounding up and we hope to conclude in the next week (this week).Processes thereafter to produce results will determine the date of the release of results."She said those that are yet to receive their allowances will get them without fail, as all payments have been approved and are currently being processed."The payment of markers has been processed and all outstanding allowances are being settled in accordance with timeliness set in the contracts.As Zimsec we do not determine the school calendar but we will be releasing results as scheduled."Ms Dhlamini also dismissed media reports which suggested that markers were working under protest.The secretary-general for the Zimbabwe Schools Development Committees, Mr Everisto Jongwe, urged Zimsec to quickly conclude marking of exams, saying the late release of results puts extra pressure on parents."The delayed release of O and A Level results has left both parents and learners worried. And the stand-off with markers did not help because it consumed a lot of time.Now there is a danger that our Lower Six pupils may not have enough time to learn in the first term.It is our plea that stakeholders should look into these issues so that our standard of education is not compromised."Last year's O and Level exams were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected a number of schools.The exams, which traditionally end in early December or late November, were completed in late January this year.