Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ALREADY under pressure because of the team's poor performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Highlanders coach, Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu could lose his job for something that has nothing to do with results, but his conduct off the field of play.

It has since emerged that Mpofu is in trouble with his employers after he allegedly crashed the Ford Everest car which was issued to him to use as Highlanders coach by the club's main sponsors, Sakunda Holdings in September last year.

Not only did he prang the swanky SUV, but Mpofu allegedly, initially did not report the accident to the police and to his employers, but chose to secretly send the car for panel beating to conceal the damage.

While Mpofu managed to hide the misfortune to his superiors, word eventually reached the ears of his bosses.

It is said that the coach initially denied that he had been involved in an accident, but later admitted that he had a mishap in January just after he had returned from Cameroon where he had gone on national duty with the senior national team.

Investigations carried out by Highlanders indicated that the car's airbags went off, which could render the vehicle a write-off when the case is presented to the company that is providing the car's insurance cover, sources said.

Mpofu has since made a police report about the accident as required by law.

Highlanders are said to have also informed Sakunda Holdings of the development since the car belongs to the sponsors.

Mpofu is still driving the car, but is expected to soon present himself before a disciplinary hearing, sources said.

Mpofu and his Dynamos counterpart, Tonderai Ndiraya each received brand new Ford Everest vehicles from Sakunda while team captains, Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) and Patson Jaure (Dynamos) got Ford Rangers.

The cars were presented to the coaches and captains a day after Sakunda unveiled sponsorship packages for the two giants of Zimbabwean football in Harare.

While Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer who is also the Bosso acting chief executive officer professed ignorance on Mpofu crashing the car, some of the coach's close friends confirmed that indeed that is what transpired.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Bosso, #Car, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days